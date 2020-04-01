Slate Money

Paying Rent in a Crisis

A COVID-19 update from the hosts of Slate Money.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Episode Notes

Today, Emily, Anna, and Felix tackle the question of paying rent and mortgages amid the massive layoffs due to COVID-19.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.