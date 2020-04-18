This week Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the Paycheck Protection Program funds running out, Amazon’s current percentage of evil, and why companies would pay out dividends right now.

“Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America’s biggest outbreak” by Jessica Lussenhop in BBC News

In the Slate Plus segment: Pandemic Bonds.

