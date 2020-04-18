Giant Money Gun
The Slate Money hosts talk PPP, Amazon, and dividends.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss the Paycheck Protection Program funds running out, Amazon’s current percentage of evil, and why companies would pay out dividends right now.
“Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America’s biggest outbreak” by Jessica Lussenhop in BBC News
In the Slate Plus segment: Pandemic Bonds.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.