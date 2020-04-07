Racism, Capitalism, and Big Macs
Felix Salmon talks to Marcia Chatelain about fast food franchises and food deserts in African American communities.
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.
This week, Marcia Chatelain, author of Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, joins Felix to discuss the complex relationship between fast food franchises and African American communities.
