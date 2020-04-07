Slate Money

Racism, Capitalism, and Big Macs

Felix Salmon talks to Marcia Chatelain about fast food franchises and food deserts in African American communities.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Host

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

This week, Marcia Chatelain, author of Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, joins Felix to discuss the complex relationship between fast food franchises and African American communities.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.