The World Is Falling Apart
Ben Hubbard joins Slate Money to talk coronavirus, oil, and working from home.
Episode Notes
This week Ben Hubbard, author of MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman, joins Felix, Emily, and Anna to discuss the global economic effects of the coronavirus, the oil situation in the Middle East, and the pros and cons of working from home.
In the Slate Plus segment: More on MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com