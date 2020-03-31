The Gold in Golden Rice
Felix Salmon talks to Michael Specter about GMOs and the coronavirus pandemic.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.
Michael Specter joins Felix to talk coronavirus, GMOs, industrial farming, and other things that affect public health.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.