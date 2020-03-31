Slate Money

The Gold in Golden Rice

Felix Salmon talks to Michael Specter about GMOs and the coronavirus pandemic.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

Michael Specter joins Felix to talk coronavirus, GMOs, industrial farming, and other things that affect public health.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.