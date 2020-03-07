Jack vs. Jack
The Slate Money hosts talk about the Fed’s emergency rate cut, Jack Dorsey vs. Jack Welch, and Lebanon.
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the Fed’s emergency, coronavirus-driven rate cut; the life of Jack Welch and the troubles of Jack Dorsey; and Lebanon’s Ponzi scheme.
In the Slate Plus segment: “Paul Singer, Doomsday Investor,” by Sheelah Kolhatkar in the New Yorker.
