Slate Money

Jack vs. Jack

The Slate Money hosts talk about the Fed’s emergency rate cut, Jack Dorsey vs. Jack Welch, and Lebanon.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the Fed’s emergency, coronavirus-driven rate cut; the life of Jack Welch and the troubles of Jack Dorsey; and Lebanon’s Ponzi scheme.

In the Slate Plus segment: “Paul Singer, Doomsday Investor,” by  Sheelah Kolhatkar in the New Yorker.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com