The Cult of Costco

Felix Salmon talks to Zachary Crockett about what makes Costco so special.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

In the first episode of the mini-series, Felix talks to Zachary Crockett about the cult of Costco and what makes the no-frills warehouse such an alluring shopping experience. (Especially now that everyone is stockpiling toilet paper.)

You can read Zachary’s piece on Chik-fil-A here.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.