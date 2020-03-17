In this Slate Money mini-series, Felix Salmon talks to guests about the economics of food.

In the first episode of the mini-series, Felix talks to Zachary Crockett about the cult of Costco and what makes the no-frills warehouse such an alluring shopping experience. (Especially now that everyone is stockpiling toilet paper.)

You can read Zachary’s piece on Chik-fil-A here.

