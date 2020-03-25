Will $2 Trillion Buy Enough Relief?
A COVID-19 update from the hosts of Slate Money.
Episode Notes
Every Wednesday, the Slate Money hosts discuss what’s going on right now amid the COVID pandemic.
Today, Emily, Anna, and Felix discuss the $2 trillion relief package and how the U.S. government stacks up in the crisis.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.