Slate Money

A Bigger Hammer

Checks from the government, insider trading, and the current situation in China.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

This week, the Slate Money hosts discuss the government’s plan to send out checks, the senators who used inside information to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest news from China.

Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance,” by Tomas Pueyo

In the Slate Plus segment: Brazil.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.