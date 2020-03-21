A Bigger Hammer
Checks from the government, insider trading, and the current situation in China.
Episode Notes
This week, the Slate Money hosts discuss the government’s plan to send out checks, the senators who used inside information to profit off the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest news from China.
“Coronavirus: The Hammer and the Dance,” by Tomas Pueyo
In the Slate Plus segment: Brazil.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.