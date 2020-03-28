Big Business and Bailouts
Rich Lesser of BCG on how businesses are dealing right now.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix, Emily, and Anna talk to Rich Lesser of Boston Consulting Group about how big businesses are coping right now as well as the relief bill that was just passed. Then they discuss what the Fed is doing, and what’s going on at Amazon.
In the Slate Plus segment: Ecuador.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.