Slate Money

The Brexit Day Edition

The Slate Money hosts are joined by Izabella Kaminska to discuss Brexit, ESG and LIBOR.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

Izabella Kaminska, editor of FT Alphaville, joins the Slate Money hosts from London to discuss Brexit Day, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and LIBOR (London InterBank Offered Rate).

Plus: An extra-long Brexit segment.