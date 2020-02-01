The Brexit Day Edition
The Slate Money hosts are joined by Izabella Kaminska to discuss Brexit, ESG and LIBOR.
Episode Notes
Izabella Kaminska, editor of FT Alphaville, joins the Slate Money hosts from London to discuss Brexit Day, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and LIBOR (London InterBank Offered Rate).
Plus: An extra-long Brexit segment.