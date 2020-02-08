The Media Media Edition
The Slate Money hosts are joined by Edmund Lee to discuss Tesla, New York Times subscriptions, and social media revenue.
Edmund Lee, media journalist for the New York Times, joins the Slate Money hosts to discuss the demented rollercoaster that is Tesla stock, the New York Times’s surprising subscription numbers, and the revenue of YouTube and other social media sites.
Plus: Spotify buying The Ringer.