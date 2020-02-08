Slate Money

The Media Media Edition

The Slate Money hosts are joined by Edmund Lee to discuss Tesla, New York Times subscriptions, and social media revenue.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

Edmund Lee, media journalist for the New York Times, joins the Slate Money hosts to discuss the demented rollercoaster that is Tesla stock, the New York Times’s surprising subscription numbers, and the revenue of YouTube and other social media sites.

Plus: Spotify buying The Ringer.