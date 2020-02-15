The Jeff Bezos’ Midlife Crisis Edition
The Slate Money hosts talk Judy Shelton, antitrust investigations, and JEDI.
Episode Notes
On this week’s episode, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss Judy Shelton, Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, tech antitrust investigations, and the JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract.
In the Slate Plus segment: Wells Fargo ends forced arbitration for sexual harassment.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.