Slate Money

The Jeff Bezos’ Midlife Crisis Edition

The Slate Money hosts talk Judy Shelton, antitrust investigations, and JEDI.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

On this week’s episode, Felix, Anna, and Emily discuss Judy Shelton, Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve Board, tech antitrust investigations, and the JEDI (Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure) contract.

In the Slate Plus segment: Wells Fargo ends forced arbitration for sexual harassment.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.