Old Bob, New Bob
The Slate Money hosts talk coronavirus, Disney, and the “Madoff of France.”
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week, Felix Anna, and Emily talk about how coronavirus is affecting the stock market, Disney’s two Bobs, and the crazy story of the “Madoff of France.”
In the Slate Plus segment: The four-hour work week.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.