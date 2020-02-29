Slate Money

Old Bob, New Bob

The Slate Money hosts talk coronavirus, Disney, and the “Madoff of France.”

This week, Felix Anna, and Emily talk about how coronavirus is affecting the stock market, Disney’s two Bobs, and the crazy story of the “Madoff of France.”

In the Slate Plus segment: The four-hour work week.

