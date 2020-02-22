Slate Money

Housing Bonanza

Conor Dougherty joins the Slate Money hosts to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America.

Hosts

Episode Notes

Conor Dougherty joins Slate Money to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America and all things housing crisis.

In the Slate Plus segment: An extra long housing bonanza.

