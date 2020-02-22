Housing Bonanza
Conor Dougherty joins the Slate Money hosts to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America.
Episode Notes
Conor Dougherty joins Slate Money to talk about his new book Golden Gates: Fighting for Housing in America and all things housing crisis.
In the Slate Plus segment: An extra long housing bonanza.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.