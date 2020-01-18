Slate Money

The Trans-Pacific Tractor Beams Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss trade deals, Plaid, and the Rooney rule.

Episode Notes

The Slate Money hosts discuss the newest trade deals, Visa buying Plaid, and the Rooney rule.

Plus: Nike Vaporfly shoes.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.