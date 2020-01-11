Slate Money

The Megxit Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss the royals, Trump’s wine tariff, and index funds.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

The Slate Money hosts discuss what a split with the royal family means for Meghan and Harry financially, how Trump’s wine tariff will mess with the industry, and index funds and voting.

Plus: Is war good for the stock market?

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.