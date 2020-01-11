The Megxit Edition
The Slate Money hosts discuss the royals, Trump’s wine tariff, and index funds.
Episode Notes
The Slate Money hosts discuss what a split with the royal family means for Meghan and Harry financially, how Trump’s wine tariff will mess with the industry, and index funds and voting.
Plus: Is war good for the stock market?
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.