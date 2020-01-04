The Slate Money hosts discuss the news from Iran and its effect on oil prices, the biggest mistakes of the past decade of government policies, and the legacy of NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Plus: Carlos Ghosn.

“The 2010s Were an Economic Tragedy” by Jordan Weissmann

“The Most Disruptive Trend of the Decade” by Joshua M. Brown

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.