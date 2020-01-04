Slate Money

The Big Mistake of the 2010s Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss oil prices, the policy mistakes of the past decade, and David Stern.

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

The Slate Money hosts discuss the news from Iran and its effect on oil prices, the biggest mistakes of the past decade of government policies, and the legacy of NBA Commissioner David Stern.

Plus: Carlos Ghosn.

The 2010s Were an Economic Tragedy” by Jordan Weissmann
The Most Disruptive Trend of the Decade” by Joshua M. Brown

