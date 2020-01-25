The Speaking of Terrifying… Edition
The Slate Money hosts discuss Clearview, coronavirus, and bushfires
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
The Slate Money hosts discuss terrifying topics such as facial recognition technology, the coronavirus, and Australian bushfires.
Plus: SmileDirectClub.