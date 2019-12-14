The End of The World as We Know It
The Slate Money hosts talk the WTO, Paul Volcker, and Away.
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the end of the World Trade Organization, the life of Paul Volcker, and Away’s toxic workplace.
And in the Slate Plus segment: hydrocarbons.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.