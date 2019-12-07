Slate Money

The Boys Have Left the Building

The Slate Money hosts talk Alphabet, Uber, and Manchester City.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss Larry Page and Sergey Brin, aka the Google Boys, stepping away from Alphabet, Uber’s big safety report, and Silver Lake’s investment in Manchester City soccer.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Argentina.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.