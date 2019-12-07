The Boys Have Left the Building
The Slate Money hosts talk Alphabet, Uber, and Manchester City.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss Larry Page and Sergey Brin, aka the Google Boys, stepping away from Alphabet, Uber’s big safety report, and Silver Lake’s investment in Manchester City soccer.
And in the Slate Plus segment: Argentina.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.