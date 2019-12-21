Slate Money

Saving for the Second Coming

Slate Money on Boeing, AB5, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the state of Boeing, the new California law for contract workers, and the incredible wealth stockpiled by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the Slate Plus segment: book recommendations.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com