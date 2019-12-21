Saving for the Second Coming
Slate Money on Boeing, AB5, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the state of Boeing, the new California law for contract workers, and the incredible wealth stockpiled by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In the Slate Plus segment: book recommendations.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com