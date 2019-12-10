What Makes a Car Collectible?
Is a classic car ever a good investment?
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon will investigate SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other things people invest in.
In the last episode of the miniseries, Felix talks to Hannah Elliott of Bloomberg about what makes a car collectible.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.