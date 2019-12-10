Slate Money

What Makes a Car Collectible?

Is a classic car ever a good investment?

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon will investigate SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other things people invest in.

In the last episode of the miniseries, Felix talks to Hannah Elliott of Bloomberg about what makes a car collectible.

