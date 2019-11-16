Is Tech Destroying Restaurants?
The Slate Money hosts talk the Apple Card, the food delivery economy, and Disney+.
Episode Notes
This week, Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the potentially sexist tendencies of the Apple Card algorithm, why tech is killing restaurants, and the new big player in streaming, Disney+.
And in the Slate Plus segment: Bolivia.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.