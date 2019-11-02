The Don’t Be Evil Edition
Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to discuss political ads on social media, the NCAA, and the California wildfires.
Episode Notes
Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to discuss her book Don’t Be Evil: How Big Tech Betrayed Its Founding Principles—and All of Us, the Facebook vs. Twitter war over political ads, NCAA players finally getting paid, and PG&E and the California wildfires.
And in the Slate Plus segment: Fitbit.
