The Don't Be Evil Edition

Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to discuss political ads on social media, the NCAA, and the California wildfires.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to discuss her book Don’t Be Evil: How Big Tech Betrayed Its Founding Principles—and All of Us, the Facebook vs. Twitter war over political ads, NCAA players finally getting paid, and PG&E and the California wildfires.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Fitbit.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.