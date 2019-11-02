Rana Foroohar joins Slate Money to discuss her book Don’t Be Evil: How Big Tech Betrayed Its Founding Principles—and All of Us, the Facebook vs. Twitter war over political ads, NCAA players finally getting paid, and PG&E and the California wildfires.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Fitbit.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.