Can Luxury Goods Be More Than Consumables?

Felix asks Max Bittner if watches, handbags, and designer clothing can be investments.

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon will investigate SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other things people invest in.

This week, Felix talks to Max Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective, about why luxury goods like watches, handbags, and designer clothing are not just consumables.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.