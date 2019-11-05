What Is Art Really Worth?
And is it ever a good investment?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon will investigate SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other luxury items people invest in. This week, Felix sits down with Julia Halperin, executive editor of Artnet News, to talk about when, if ever, art is a good investment.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.