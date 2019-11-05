Slate Money

What Is Art Really Worth?

And is it ever a good investment?

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon will investigate SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other luxury items people invest in. This week, Felix sits down with Julia Halperin, executive editor of Artnet News, to talk about when, if ever, art is a good investment.

