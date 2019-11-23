The Taylor Swift Is a Volatile Asset Edition
Janine Gibson joins to talk about Hong Kong, Taylor Swift, and TikTok.
Episode Notes
Felix and special guest Janine Gibson of the Financial Times call Emily and Anna from Oxfordshire, England, to discuss the situation in Hong Kong, TikTok, and stanning Taylor Swift and her fight for artist ownership.
In the Slate Plus segment: the Hummus Wars.
Email us at slatemoney@slate.com.
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.