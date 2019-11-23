Slate Money

The Taylor Swift Is a Volatile Asset Edition

Janine Gibson joins to talk about Hong Kong, Taylor Swift, and TikTok.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Episode Notes

Felix and special guest Janine Gibson of the Financial Times call Emily and Anna from Oxfordshire, England, to discuss the situation in Hong Kong, TikTok, and stanning Taylor Swift and her fight for artist ownership.

In the Slate Plus segment: the Hummus Wars.

Email us at slatemoney@slate.com.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.