Slate Money

Is Cryptocurrency Digital Gold or a Lottery Ticket?

And is crypto a good investment?

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Episode Notes

In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon investigates SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other things people invest in.

This week, Felix talks to Nathaniel Popper of the New York Times about whether cryptocurrency is a real investment asset or a total gamble.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.