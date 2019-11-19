What’s So Special About Gold?
Is gold a good investment?
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
In this Slate Money miniseries, Felix Salmon investigates SWAG—silver, wine, art, and gold—and other things people invest in.
This week, Felix talks to Justina Vasquez of Bloomberg News about how and why people have been investing in gold for a very, very long time.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.