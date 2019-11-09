Slate Money

The Iberian Siestas Edition

The ethics of CEOs having relationships with subordinates, the economic benefits of sleep, and the allure of private money.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

On Slate Money this week:

• CEOs being fired for consensual relationships with subordinates, including, this week, Steve Easterbrook of McDonald’s
• Austin Frakt’s New York Times story about sleep being good for your salary
• Felix’s Axios piece on the allure of private money.

And in the Slate Plus segment: Saudi Aramco’s plans to go public

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Phil Surkis.