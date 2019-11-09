The Iberian Siestas Edition
The ethics of CEOs having relationships with subordinates, the economic benefits of sleep, and the allure of private money.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
Episode Notes
On Slate Money this week:
• CEOs being fired for consensual relationships with subordinates, including, this week, Steve Easterbrook of McDonald’s
• Austin Frakt’s New York Times story about sleep being good for your salary
• Felix’s Axios piece on the allure of private money.
And in the Slate Plus segment: Saudi Aramco’s plans to go public
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Phil Surkis.