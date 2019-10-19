The Robopocalypse Edition
The Slate Money hosts talk work automation, TurboTax, and the Vanity Fair piece on Trump and Wall Street.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the threat of robots taking our jobs, TurboTax, and the Vanity Fair piece on Wall Street supposedly making money on the chaos of Trump.
And in the Slate Plus segment: D.E. Shaw.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.