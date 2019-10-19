Slate Money

The Robopocalypse Edition

The Slate Money hosts talk work automation, TurboTax, and the Vanity Fair piece on Trump and Wall Street.

Episode Notes

This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the threat of robots taking our jobs, TurboTax, and the Vanity Fair piece on Wall Street supposedly making money on the chaos of Trump.

And in the Slate Plus segment: D.E. Shaw.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.