Binyamin Appelbaum joins Slate Money to talk about his new book.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

New York Times writer Binyamin Appelbaum joins Slate Money to discuss his new book, The Economist’s Hour, the concept of putting a dollar value on a human life, and the NBA’s whole thing with China.

And in the Slate Plus segment: the latest from the Fed.

Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.