The Economist’s Hour Edition
Binyamin Appelbaum joins Slate Money to talk about his new book.
Episode Notes
New York Times writer Binyamin Appelbaum joins Slate Money to discuss his new book, The Economist’s Hour, the concept of putting a dollar value on a human life, and the NBA’s whole thing with China.
And in the Slate Plus segment: the latest from the Fed.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Twitter: @felixsalmon, @Three_Guineas, @EmilyRPeck
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.