“You Can’t Make a Tomlette Without Breaking Some Gregs”

A spoiler-filled discussion of Succession, Season 2, Episode 9.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Lizzie O’Leary and John Collins to speculate on the “blood sacrifice,” analyze Roman’s newfound competency, and reveal which Roy Family member they are.

Also discussed: “Shiv Roy’s Turtleneck Will Destroy You” by Emilia Petrarca