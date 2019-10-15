“Thank You for the Chicken”
A spoiler-filled discussion of Succession, Season 2, Episode 10.
Episode Notes
Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. For the finale, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Tamar Adler and Episode 1 guest Edmund Lee to discuss Logan’s plate of chicken, Roman’s newfound gravitas, and THAT LAST SCENE.