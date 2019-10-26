This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the latest news on WeWork, the so-called leadership and empowerment seminar at Ernst & Young that told women their brains were like pancakes, among other indignities, and Felix’s recent review of Darkness by Design: The Hidden Power in Global Capital Markets, by Walter Mattli.

In the Slate Plus segment: Chile.

