The Pancake Brains Edition

The Slate Money hosts talk WeWork, women’s “empowerment” training, and the book Darkness by Design.

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the latest news on WeWork, the so-called leadership and empowerment seminar at Ernst & Young that told women their brains were like pancakes, among other indignities, and Felix’s recent review of Darkness by Design: The Hidden Power in Global Capital Markets, by Walter Mattli.

In the Slate Plus segment: Chile.

