The Pancake Brains Edition
The Slate Money hosts talk WeWork, women’s “empowerment” training, and the book Darkness by Design.
Episode Notes
This week Felix, Emily, and Anna discuss the latest news on WeWork, the so-called leadership and empowerment seminar at Ernst & Young that told women their brains were like pancakes, among other indignities, and Felix’s recent review of Darkness by Design: The Hidden Power in Global Capital Markets, by Walter Mattli.
In the Slate Plus segment: Chile.
Email: slatemoney@slate.com
Podcast production by Jessamine Molli.