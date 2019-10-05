Slate Money

The Money and Happiness Edition

Laurie Santos joins the Slate Money hosts to talk about her new podcast The Happiness Lab.

Episode Notes

This week, Laurie Santos joins Felix and Emily to discuss the ideas around money and happiness that she explores in her podcast, The Happiness Lab, and some of the science may surprise you. And as an added bonus, Taffy Brodesser Akner (who was in the studio for Slate Money: Succession) kicks off the conversation by explaining why she doesn’t want to be happy.

In the Slate Plus segment: Laurie talks about how The Happiness Lab grew out of the most popular course in Yale’s 300-year history.

Email: slatemoney@slate.com