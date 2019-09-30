Slate Money

Slate Money: Succession: “L to the OG”

A spoiler-filled discussion of Season 2, Episode 8.

Episode Notes

Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the super-rich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Sarah Ellison and Gabriel Roth to discuss Kendall’s new lady, the plot against Rhea, and, of course, “Ken WA.”