Slate Money: Succession, “Bolus of Gubbins”
A spoiler-filled discussion of Season 2, Episode 7.
Episode Notes
Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the super-rich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Lydia Polgreen of HuffPost and her wife, Candace Feit.
They discuss the extremely watchable horribleness of Caroline, the mysterious relationship between Logan and Rhea, and the reasoning behind Candace’s tweet claiming that Succession is “the queerest show on tv (without any queer storylines).”