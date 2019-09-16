Slate Money: Succession, “Yuppie Robocop”
A spoiler-filled discussion of Season 2, Episode 6.
Episode Notes
Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of the New York Times Magazine. They discuss Rhea’s role in the succession question, the meaning of Argestes, and the many reasons to love Gerri.