Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of the New York Times Magazine. They discuss Rhea’s role in the succession question, the meaning of Argestes, and the many reasons to love Gerri.