Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Jacob Weisberg, former editor of Slate, and Katie Baker of the Ringer. This week they discuss Logan’s complete lack of interest in “the woman thing,” the peculiar behavior of the Pierce family, and what Marcia’s whole deal is.