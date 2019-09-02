Slate Money

Slate Money: Succession, “Nazis Are Terrible, Right?”

A spoiler-filled discussion of Season 2, Episode 4.

Episode Notes

Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the super-rich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Slate’s executive editor Allison Benedikt to discuss the relationship between Roman and Gerri and whether Kendall and Shiv love each other, and to share their favorite lines from the episode.