The Implosions Edition
The Slate Money hosts discuss WeWork, Juul, and Thomas Cook.
Episode Notes
Felix, Emily, and Anna sit down to discuss the continuing insanity at WeWork, the fate of Juul amid recent health scares, and the mess left behind by the collapse of British travel agency Thomas Cook.
On Slate Plus: Elizabeth Warren and Wall Street.