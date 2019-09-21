The Super Pumped Edition
Mike Isaac joins the Slate Money hosts to discuss his new book, Super Pumped.
Episode Notes
This week, Mike Isaac of the New York Times joins the hosts to talk about his new book, Super Pumped, which tells the dramatic story of Uber’s beginnings. He and the hosts also get into the whole WeWork IPO debacle.
On Slate Plus: Walmart vs. guns.