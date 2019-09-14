Slate Money

The Meritocracy Trap Edition

The Slate Money hosts are joined by Yale’s Daniel Markovits to discuss his new book.

Episode Notes

This week Yale Law professor Daniel Markovits joins Emily and Felix to discuss his new book, The Meritocracy Trap; the MIT Media Lab and Jeffrey Epstein; and Volfefe.

Plus: Bill Gates.