Slate Money

The Omnishambles Edition

The Slate Money hosts discuss Brexit, Amazon, and Argentina.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

This week, Felix explains this whole Brexit mess, Emily talks about Amazon’s irresponsible delivery policies, and Anna finally gets to talk about Argentina.

Plus: Walmart versus guns.