Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the super-rich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Slate’s resident Succession stan, June Thomas. They delve into the romantic relationships of the Roy offspring, wonder at the awfulness of Waystar Royco’s Hungarian corporate retreat, and celebrate the episode’s best lines of dialogue.