Slate Money: Succession, Season 2, Episode 2, “Don’t Be an A**hole. You Don’t Have Principles.”

A spoiler-filled discussion of Season 2.

Episode Notes

Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by Ryan McCarthy, who, as the former editor in chief of Vice, has a slightly personal connection to this episode.