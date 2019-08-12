Slate Money

Slate Money: Succession, Season 2, Episode 1, “Silica Mud Treatment”

A spoiler-filled discussion of the Season 2 premiere.

Episode Notes

Slate Money is obsessed with Succession, HBO’s wonderful drama about the lives of the superrich Roy family, so every Monday we’ll be discussing the previous night’s episode with spoiler-filled glee. This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck are joined by the New York Times’ Edmund Lee to talk about the real-life counterparts to the show’s characters, proper yachting attire, and which character threw out the best insult.