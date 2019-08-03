The One-Dimensional Checkers Edition
The Slate Money hosts talk about the Fed rate cut, generic drugs, and Equifax.
Episode Notes
This week, the Slate Money hosts discuss Jay Powell’s announcement that the Fed is cutting interest rates for the first time in over a decade, delve into the messed-up economics of generic drugs, and follow up on the whole Equifax refund debacle.
And in Slate Plus: the latest college scam!