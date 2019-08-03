Slate Money

The One-Dimensional Checkers Edition

The Slate Money hosts talk about the Fed rate cut, generic drugs, and Equifax.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A weekly roundup of the most important stories from the worlds of business and finance, hosted by Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Anna Szymanski.

All episodes

Hosts

Follow

Episode Notes

This week, the Slate Money hosts discuss Jay Powell’s announcement that the Fed is cutting interest rates for the first time in over a decade, delve into the messed-up economics of generic drugs, and follow up on the whole Equifax refund debacle.

And in Slate Plus: the latest college scam!